Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Sells $208,091.80 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02.

On Friday, September 24th, Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,321.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 27.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 32.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.