Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 111 at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 108 to SEK 111 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRDBY. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

