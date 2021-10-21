Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

