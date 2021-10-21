Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $147,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

