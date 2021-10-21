Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,095 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.08% of Kohl’s worth $179,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.