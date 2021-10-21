Northern Trust Corp Has $164.61 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $164,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,427 shares of company stock worth $31,762,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $500.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.21 and a twelve month high of $521.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

