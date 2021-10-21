Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,632 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Cboe Global Markets worth $154,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

