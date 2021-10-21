Northern Trust Corp Sells 212,275 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $173,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

