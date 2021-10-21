Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,634 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $185,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $41,450,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.