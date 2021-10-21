Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,432 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $158,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

