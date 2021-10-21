Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

