Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.33. 42,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $125.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

