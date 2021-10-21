NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.65

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.647 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63.

NWHUF stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

