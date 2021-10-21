Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 330 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

