Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 6,567 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 119.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 232,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 36.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

