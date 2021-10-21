Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 343 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.