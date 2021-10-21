Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

