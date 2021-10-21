Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

