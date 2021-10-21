Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

