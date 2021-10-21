Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

