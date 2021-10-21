Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,270.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,297.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,456.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $439.05 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

