Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,270.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $439.05 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,297.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,456.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.