Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded to Buy at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Norway Royal Salmon AS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

