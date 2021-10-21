NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams Sells 10,167 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$104,008.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,549,247.35.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.35.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

