Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $84.47 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.