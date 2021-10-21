Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $160.55, but opened at $124.51. Novavax shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 341,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 179.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

