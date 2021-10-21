NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have supported its distributable cash flows. As it is, NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. The firm’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin is another positive. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry as it restricts financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. Its unimpressive distribution track record has also stoked investor concerns. Hence, NuStar, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Production Pipeline MLP industry year-to-date (+20.3% vs +41.7%), warrants a cautious stance.”

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.