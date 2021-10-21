Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $21.29. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

