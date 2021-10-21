nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVT stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

