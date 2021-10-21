NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,399.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR traded down $198.35 on Friday, reaching $4,852.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,031.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,962.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 27.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.