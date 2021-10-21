NXM Tops 1-Day Volume of $803.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $156.38 or 0.00247312 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $803.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,375 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,414 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

