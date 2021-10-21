O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

