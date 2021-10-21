Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.41.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,333 shares of company stock worth $37,350,982. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

