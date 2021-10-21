Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

NYSE:OSH opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,333 shares of company stock worth $37,350,982 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.