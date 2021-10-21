Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100.

NYSE DNMR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,155. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

