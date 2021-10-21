Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sabre by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 33,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

