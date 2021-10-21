Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes $103,000 Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVACU. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,265,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 49.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter.

SVACU remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,019. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

