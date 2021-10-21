Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 837,500 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

