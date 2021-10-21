Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 1,731 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $15,613.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00.

OCGN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 17,885,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,757,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

