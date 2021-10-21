Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 200,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $15,613.62.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00.

OCGN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,757,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

