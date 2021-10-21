OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE OFG traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 10,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,943. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

