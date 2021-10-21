Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.