Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $315.91 and last traded at $315.84, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.