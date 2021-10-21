OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in POSCO by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. POSCO has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

