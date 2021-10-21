OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INKM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000.

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.72 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

