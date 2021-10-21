OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.16 and a beta of 0.63. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.