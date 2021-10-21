OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $48.38.

