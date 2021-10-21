OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $5,649,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

