Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $110,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Second Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 394.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.