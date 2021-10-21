OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

